Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa district residents accuse UCIL of ignoring safety

Villagers appeal to visiting expert panel members to study the impact of uranium

Published: 11th September 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Expert committee constituted by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  People from villages in proximity to Uranium Mines and Uranium Processing plant in Kadapa district confronted the members of expert committee constituted by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to study the impact of the alleged pollution from the uranium project, with their problems including health ailments and uncertain future, when they visited the villages to interact with the people on Tuesday. 

It was not just at Tummalapalle, Mabbuchintalapalle, KK Kottala and Kannampalle, but every village in Vemula Mandal of the district have a woeful tale to tell the expert committee. Explaining their sufferings due to the impact of harmful effluents from the uranium processing plant, the villagers demanded to know when they are going to be relocated and rehabilitated. 

They urged the experts not to come under pressure, but explain the great harm being done to the environment and public health in the region due to the project. It is not just that the cultivated crops are withering away, but even the people are suffering from skin ailments and reproductive-related problems.

Human Rights Forum vice-president K Jayasri, who led the villagers in explaining the problems they were suffering from, said the project has remained an ever-present danger to their lives. It is not just dried-up borewells and polluted groundwater, what is worrying is the deteriorating health conditions of the villagers.

The villagers accused the UCIL of treating the tailings pond not like a waste disposal unit of harmful substances with safety measures in place. They said their pleas were ignored by the UCIL, which has not done any study, though it was asked to do so by the pollution control authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uranium Mines Uranium Processing plan Kadapa district Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board APPCB uranium project Mabbuchintalapalle Vemula Mandal
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp