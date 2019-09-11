Prakasam BJP wing to host week-long celebrations ahead of PM’s birthday

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In connection with the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prakasam BJP wing has planned for a week-long celebration, which will include blood donation, medical and eye screening camps, a sensitisation campaign for a healthy environment and free distribution of food, among others, from September 14.

Briefing the media at the party office here on Tuesday, BJP district president PV Krishna Reddy and leader Eedara Haribabu said the celebrations would take place across the country under the banner ‘Seva Saptah’.

“As per the directives of our party high command, we, at Prakasam district, will also be going to take up several service-oriented programmes, along with party strengthening activities,” Krishna Reddy added. Speaking on the occasion, former ZP chairperson Hari Babu said since being sworn-in as the prime minister, Modi has been doing phenomenal work for the development of the country.

Ram Madhav to deliver a talk on Article 370 today

Vijayawada: As part of the BJP’s initiative to explain the benefits of its decision to abrogate Article 370, the party’s national general secretary, Ram Madhav, will deliver a keynote address on the issue at a programme in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call to reach out to masses, explaining the need for the Centre’s decision. BJP State media convenor Vulluri Gangadhar, in a statement on Tuesday, said Ram Madhav would deliver a talk--’Historic Correction of A Himalayan Blunder’, organised by Sri Gopalrao Thakur Ji Smaraka Samithi. Gangadhar said the programme would begin at 5 pm The Venue Convention Centre beside Government general hospital near Ramavarappadu.