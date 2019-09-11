Home States Andhra Pradesh

This school has many feathers in its cap, but no drinking water or kitchen 

The school, has several distinctions -- it topped among government schools in the State in SSC results in the last academic year.

AP Model School and Junior College at Eedulavalasa village in Polaki mandal (Photo |EPS)

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The AP Model School and Junior College at Eedulavalasa village in Polaki Mandal of the district made news recently ahead of the ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 launch, because the lone student from the State -- Pragada Kanchana Balasree Vasavi of class X -- to have been chosen to witness the prestigious space mission along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is from the school. 

The school, set up in 2013, has several distinctions -- it topped among government schools in the State in SSC results in the last academic year. Of the 80 students who appeared in SSC examinations, 20 secured 10 Grade Point Average (GPA) while 43 secured 9 and above GPA. Similarly, about 11 students obtained 10 GPA while nine secured 9.8 GPA last year in the intermediate exams. 

Even one of the girl students from the school was selected for a science expo held in Japan.
Though it has many feathers in its cap, it lacks basic facilities needed to nurture bright students. 
With no drinking water facility available, students are forced to drink the same water that is supplied to washrooms. There is no security for the inmates of the hostel for girls as it has no compound wall. 

Difficult to prepare meals during monsoon: Principal

 Though it was constructed years ago, authorities did not seem to have thought it fit to build a compound wall. The less said about other facilities is better. The kitchen where midday meal for students is prepared is nothing but a ramshackle shed with unhygienic conditions reigning supreme and dogs running around it. 

During monsoon, workers find it difficult to prepare mid-day meal, said  Sreenivasa Rao, principal of the school. The principal expressed worry over the lack of a compound wall around the girls’ hostel. The school, which boasts of sending 18 students to IIIT this year, seven last year and 17 a year before, has no playground.  It is situated in the Narasannapeta Assembly constituency from where Roads & Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishan Das was elected. 

Many made it to IIIT from here
