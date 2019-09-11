Two crest gates lifted at Srisailam Project

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: Following spillage of floodwater from above the crest gates - 2, 3,10,11 and 12 of Srisailam project, which was closed, social media went abuzz with reports attributing the incident to the negligence of project officials in regulating the flood flow in a timely manner.

Even as questions have started pouring in from the concerned citizens, project officials have lifted another two crest gates in addition to the four crest gates lifted on Monday to flush out the floodwater. When contacted, Srisailam Dam engineer M Srinivasa Reddy said, there was no need for panic, as there was no delay in the release of floodwater. “There was no negligence or delay on the part of the officials in releasing the water.

What occurred in the morning was a just spillover of floodwater for a few minutes over the gates due to wave action as the reservoirs attained were filled to the brim,” he said. Reddy further clarified that the flood discharge at the time of spillover was just 3.55 lakh. “With additional gates lifted to a considerable height, there is no chance of any spillover,” Reddy concluded.