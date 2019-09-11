Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two crest gates lifted at Srisailam Project

Even as questions have started pouring in from the concerned citizens, project officials have lifted another two crest gates in addition to the four crest gates lifted on Monday to flush out the flood

Published: 11th September 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: Following spillage of floodwater from above the crest gates - 2, 3,10,11 and 12 of Srisailam project, which was closed, social media went abuzz with reports attributing the incident to the negligence of project officials in regulating the flood flow in a timely manner. 

Even as questions have started pouring in from the concerned citizens, project officials have lifted another two crest gates in addition to the four crest gates lifted on Monday to flush out the floodwater. When contacted, Srisailam Dam engineer M Srinivasa Reddy said, there was no need for panic, as there was no delay in the release of floodwater. “There was no negligence or delay on the part of the officials in releasing the water. 

What occurred in the morning was a just spillover of floodwater for a few minutes over the gates due to wave action as the reservoirs attained were filled to the brim,” he said. Reddy further clarified that the flood discharge at the time of spillover was just 3.55 lakh. “With additional gates lifted to a considerable height, there is no chance of any spillover,” Reddy concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srisailam project Srisailam Dam engineer
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp