Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government asks The Energy and Resources Institute to assess energy saving investements

The reputed institute has also assured the State government that it will help in sharing of advanced technologies with AP for effective implementation of EE measures.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As part of efforts to enhance energy efficiency (EE), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), on the request of the State government, has agreed to undertake a study to identify and assess energy-saving investment opportunities in key sectors of Andhra Pradesh. The reputed institute has also assured the State government that it will help in sharing of advanced technologies with AP for effective implementation of EE measures.

According to a statement released by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) Chief Executive Officer A Chandrasekhara Reddy, TERI Director General  Ajay Mathur has confirmed the institute’s readiness to work with AP during a three-day conference held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

“In response to the letter by Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli requesting TERI’s help in the implementation of EE technologies in key sectors such as industries,  agriculture and power, Ajay Mathur replied in positive. He further said TERI is planning to interact with national and international agencies to support energy efficiency programmes in AP,” the APSECM CEO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Energy and Resources Institute TERI AP State Energy Conservation Mission APSECM A Chandrasekhara Reddy TERI Director General Ajay Mathur Bureau of Energy Efficiency BEE Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli APSECM CEO
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp