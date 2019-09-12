Andhra Pradesh government asks The Energy and Resources Institute to assess energy saving investements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to enhance energy efficiency (EE), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), on the request of the State government, has agreed to undertake a study to identify and assess energy-saving investment opportunities in key sectors of Andhra Pradesh. The reputed institute has also assured the State government that it will help in sharing of advanced technologies with AP for effective implementation of EE measures.

According to a statement released by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) Chief Executive Officer A Chandrasekhara Reddy, TERI Director General Ajay Mathur has confirmed the institute’s readiness to work with AP during a three-day conference held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“In response to the letter by Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli requesting TERI’s help in the implementation of EE technologies in key sectors such as industries, agriculture and power, Ajay Mathur replied in positive. He further said TERI is planning to interact with national and international agencies to support energy efficiency programmes in AP,” the APSECM CEO said.