PUBG addiction claims life of student

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The addiction to PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), an online multiplayer game, has claimed the life of a Class X student. The victim, B Lohith, 15, a resident of Pedagantyada here, consumed pesticide after he was scolded by his parents for spending too much time on the game.

According to New Port CI Pydapu Naidu, the parents bought Lohith, their only son, a mobile phone. But he became addicted to the online game and neglected his studies. His parents’ warnings to stay away from the game fell on the deaf ears of the body. Vexed by his behaviour, his mother had taken away the phone from him on August 21, following which the boy had a fierce argument with his parents and consumed pesticide. He died at King George Hospital late on Tuesday night.