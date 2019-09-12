Rs 103.76 crore for interest on APPFCL bonds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy Department on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 103.76 crore towards the payment of interest for the bonds raised by the APPFCL. According to the Government Order (RT 102) issued by Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant, the sanctioned amount would be paid as the interest for the first quarter of 2019.

For the record, the government had permitted APPFCL to mobilise Rs 5,000 crore through bonds. Special Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana has been nominated as representative director from the Finance department to the board of APEPDCL, Joint MD of APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar Babu has been appointed a director from APTRANSCO to the board of APEPDCL.