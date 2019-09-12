Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government appoints retired Telangana High Court judge to head panel to review tenders

The Bill envisages judicial preview of tenders for projects that are worth above `100 crore to ensure transparency in awarding contracts.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana High Court judge Justice B Siva Sankara Rao with Vijayawada police commissioner Gautam Sawang (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which passed the AP Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Bill - 2019 to ensure transparency in awarding contracts, took a step forward in this direction on Wednesday by appointing retired Telangana High Court judge Justice B Siva Sankara Rao to undertake the judicial review process. His initial term will be for a period of three years. The government made the appointment on the recommendation of High Court Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar.

The Bill envisages judicial preview of tenders for projects that are worth above Rs 100 crore to ensure transparency in awarding contracts.Any tender for a project above Rs 100 crore cost will first be sent for preview by the retired judge and the tender or work will be put on public domain for one week to seek the opinion of the people.

The approving authority will scrutinise the tender papers and then give his final decision in eight days, during which time he will be provided with the required technical assistance and logistics.

BC Commission chairman appointe

Born in Sakurru village of Amalapuram mandal in East Godavari district on March 29, 1959 (recorded date of birth April 10, 1957), Rao hails from a family of freedom fighters and educationists.
He pursued a degree in law and master degree in commerce from Andhra University, masters degree in law from Kakatiya University and PhD in law from Acharya Nagarjuna University.

After enrolling as an advocate in March, 1984, he entered the judicial service in 1996 as district and sessions judge and worked as additional district judge at Khammam and later rose to the level of judge of the High Court of judicature at Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, on March 2, 2016 and retired on attaining the age of superannuation on April 9 this year.

Prior to his retirement, Rao approached the Supreme Court with an appeal to correct his date of birth. 
Siva Sankara Rao’s argument was that his actual date of birth was March 29, 1959, but was recorded as April 10, 1957 in his certificate. However, the apex court dismissed his petition.Meanwhile, it is learnt that the government appointed retired judge Justice Shanakar Narayana as chairman of the BC Commission. He worked as the judge in the High Court of combined Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy AP Infrastructure Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar retired Telangana High Court judge Justice B Siva Sankara Rao East Godavari district
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp