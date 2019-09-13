Home States Andhra Pradesh

Advocates boycott courts, demand HC in Kurnool

They threatened to strike work in courts from September 20 if the government failed to concede their demand.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bar Association members stage a relay hunger strike in Kurnool on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool District Bar Association members staged a relay hunger strike at Sri Krishnadevaraya Circle here on Thursday demanding establishment of the High Court in Kurnool, in accordance with the Sribagh Pact. Over 3,000 advocates across the district boycotted courts on Thursday. They threatened to strike work in courts from September 20 if the government failed to concede their demand.

Bar Association president S Umar Javid Ali said High Court should be established in Kurnool to honour the Elders’ Agreement. Centralisation of power and development in the erstwhile capital in Hyderabad led to a separatist movement resulting in bifurcation of the State, he added.

It would be a historical mistake to establish the capital and the high court in Coastal Andhra and render injustice to Rayalaseema, he said. The capital and high court were at different places in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, he observed. He stated that they are planning to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 20 to submit a representation on building the High Court in Kurnool.

Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh visited the protest camp and extended his solidarity. Addressing the gathering, the MP said that setting up the high court in Rayalaseema would lead to decentralisation of power. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurnool District Bar Association High Court in Kurnool Sribagh Pact TG Venkatesh
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp