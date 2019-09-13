Agitating farmers stop Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu's meeting in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Eucalyptus, casuarina and subabul growers obstructed a review meeting that was being conducted by Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu in Guntur on Thursday. The protestors, who barged into the room where the minister and officials were present, aired slogans demanding better prices to their produce.

The farmers, who were led by AP Rythu Sangam secretary P Peddi Reddy, submitted a representation to the minister in this regard. Peddi Reddy told the media that the government had announced to purchase eucalyptus wood by e-auctioning through Forest Development Corporation from August 27. He said more than 2 lakh persons were growing eucalyptus in their fields under the guidance of Social Forestry.

However, the farmers were facing difficulties for the past four years due to paper mills not purchasing eucalyptus wood, he stated, asking the government to purchase casuarina and eucalyptus wood for `4,400 and subabul wood for `4,200. He further demanded that the government pay Rs 30,000 as compensation to those who lost their crops.