AP BJP’s plea to Centre on Polavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP leaders sought the intervention of the Centre in the issue of Amaravati and Polavaram project, which have been stalled by the YSRC government. They also requested the Centre to take over the execution of the Polavaram project as it has been stalled by the YSRC regime for political mileage.

In this regard, BJP Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency convenor Kilaru Dileep gave a representation to the party national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday.

“The future of Amaravati is in jeopardy as the present government has raised fictitious notions, including higher construction cost, submergence-prone and others. The lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, Polavaram project, may please be taken up by the Centre as it should not suffer from political rivalries. The people of AP want these issues to be resolved by the Centre,” the representation said.

To this, Ram Madhav responded saying he would try to get both the issues addressed by the Centre.