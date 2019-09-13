Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dengue, malaria treatment likely to be included in YSR Aarogyasri scheme

Not only dengue and malaria but also the ailments that require daycare and hospitalisation of patients even for 24 hours are likely to be included in the scheme to benefit more number of people.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly patient lies on the floor in the fever ward of the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Thurday due to lack of beds (File Photo | EPS, Prasant Madugula)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a major relief to the poor and middle-class families in the State, treatment of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria is likely to be covered under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. Not only dengue and malaria but also the ailments that require daycare and hospitalisation of patients even for 24 hours are likely to be included in the scheme to benefit a number of people.

The Expert Committee on health issues, headed by former IAS officer K Sujatha Rao, on Thursday held a meeting with officials and came up with the proposals. The committee is likely to submit its final report to the government on September 18 or 19, sources said.

The committee reportedly came to a conclusion that with the inclusion of minor ailments medical treatment of which cost Rs 1,000 and above in Aarogyasri, there would be Rs 3,000 crore burden on the State exchequer every year. Currently, around Rs 1,500 crores are being spent on the scheme and the government has earmarked Rs 1,700 crore for Aarogyasri this financial year.

According to sources, officials are looking at including daycare services under the scheme, which means, if a patient walks into a hospital and stays for 24 hours, then he can avail himself of Aarogyasri benefit. 
The officials discussed at length Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to provide free medical treatment for minor ailments and the diseases and treatments that are being covered under Aarogyasri.

Currently, dengue and malaria are not covered under Aarogyasri.  “But, soon they are going to be included in the scheme and a large number of people are going to benefit,’’ an official of the health department said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Aarogyasri scheme vector-borne diseases dengue malaria
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp