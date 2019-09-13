Dengue, malaria treatment likely to be included in YSR Aarogyasri scheme

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a major relief to the poor and middle-class families in the State, treatment of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria is likely to be covered under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. Not only dengue and malaria but also the ailments that require daycare and hospitalisation of patients even for 24 hours are likely to be included in the scheme to benefit a number of people.

The Expert Committee on health issues, headed by former IAS officer K Sujatha Rao, on Thursday held a meeting with officials and came up with the proposals. The committee is likely to submit its final report to the government on September 18 or 19, sources said.

The committee reportedly came to a conclusion that with the inclusion of minor ailments medical treatment of which cost Rs 1,000 and above in Aarogyasri, there would be Rs 3,000 crore burden on the State exchequer every year. Currently, around Rs 1,500 crores are being spent on the scheme and the government has earmarked Rs 1,700 crore for Aarogyasri this financial year.

According to sources, officials are looking at including daycare services under the scheme, which means, if a patient walks into a hospital and stays for 24 hours, then he can avail himself of Aarogyasri benefit.

The officials discussed at length Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to provide free medical treatment for minor ailments and the diseases and treatments that are being covered under Aarogyasri.

Currently, dengue and malaria are not covered under Aarogyasri. “But, soon they are going to be included in the scheme and a large number of people are going to benefit,’’ an official of the health department said.