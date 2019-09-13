Guntur SP suspends junior assistant for asking bribe

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Superintendent of Police (Urban) PHD Ramakrishna has suspended junior assistant of the north division office over corruption charges. An order was issued regarding the same on Thursday. According to reports, the official, N Veerlankaiah, was suspended following a preliminary inquiry.

Ramakrishna said the department had received a complaint that Veerlankaiah had demanded a bribe for giving permission to pandals to set up Ganesh idols in the pandals during the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations. Based on the complaint, an inquiry was conducted and he was found guilty.

Meanwhile, he warned officials of stern action against them if they were involved in corrupt practices and appealed to them to work to improve the image of the department.

