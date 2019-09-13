Indian Naval ships visit Malaysia

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As a part of the country’s policy, ships of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet are on an operational deployment to the South China Sea, South East Asia and the East China Sea. Eastern Fleet Flag Officer Commanding Rear Admiral Suraj Berry embarked on board one of the ships.

Indigenously designed and frontline warships of Eastern Fleet, INS Sahyadri, a stealth frigate and INS Kiltan, an anti-submarine corvette, arrived at Kota Kinabalu on Thursday on a five-day visit to Malaysia. Indian Naval ships would operate with the Royal Malaysia Navy towards strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing interoperability between the navies of two friendly nations. The ships will be participating in Samudra Lakshmana, Indian Navy-Royal Malaysian Navy bilateral exercise.