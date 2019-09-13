Ongole Police arrest eight for making, selling gutkha

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District police arrested eight persons and busted a notorious gutkha and paan masala manufacturing and distributing racket. The police later presented the gang members before the media on Thursday.

After the police had recognised and seized one gutkha manufacturing unit at Medarametla few days back, they got key leads about the main accused and since then special search parties were deployed to nab the culprits. The arrested were identified as Balagani Venkata Prasad (35) and Balgani Venkata Pandu (32), both residents of Balaji Nagar in Nellore; Nenavath Sankar (59) from RTC Colony in Guntur; Sambhu Subrhamanyam (50), Yadavula Bazar, Old Guntur; Kavuri Siva (33), Navab Peta in Nellore; Nelavayi Rajasekhar Reddy (32), Vedayapalem in Nellore, Palaniyandi Rajalingam (43), from Tamil Nadu and residing at Jyothi Nagar and Mallupeddi Venkata Suneel (30) from Dargamitta. Medarametla SHO conducted raid on Mounika tobacco factory at Medarametla in Korisapadu mandal on August 23. They seized gutkha worth `3 crore and filed a case. Then the police worked hard to trace out the whereabouts of the accused.