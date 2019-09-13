TDP leaders booked for hurling casteist comments on woman sub-inspector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after foiling the opposition TDP’s ‘Chalo Atmakur’ protest by arresting its leaders, the police on Thursday registered cases against former AP Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari and others for allegedly making objectionable comments against a woman Sub-Inspector in the name of her caste.

Rajakumari and others were prevented from proceeding towards Undavalli to meet TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when the police stopped her and her followers, including Telugu Mahila secretary Satyavani. They were taken into preventive custody and while they were being shifted to Mangalagiri police station in a vehicle, Rajakumari allegedly made objectionable remarks against Dalits. She allegedly shouted that Dalits were responsible for the present ruckus and SI J Anuradha, who belongs to Dalit community, took objection to the remarks.

She retorted back saying that it is not correct on the part of Rajakumari, who earlier worked as AP Women’s Commission chairperson, to abuse Dalits and she even had an argument with the women TDP leaders. Saddened over the abusive remarks against Dalits, Anuradha left the place and lodged a complaint with higher officials.

Anuradha, an SI attached to Pedakakani police station, was deputed to Mangalagiri urban police station in view of ‘Chalo Atmakur’ protest to maintain law and order.

Mangalagiri urban Station House Officer D Naresh Kumar said that Anuradha lodged a complaint against Rajakumari and Satyavani based on which cases under Section 353, 506 and 509, read with 34 IPC were registered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rajakumari denied the allegations and said she doesn’t even know that the SI hails from a Dalit community. “When the police tried to shift me into another vehicle forcibly, I objected to it. I only said “Entamma ee bandi daridram ga vundi’ (Why is this vehicle in a worst condition). But the SI shouted back asking what is ‘Daridram’ and why is she referred as Daridram,” Rajakumari said.

Meanwhile, DGP Gautam Sawang made it clear that police will continue Section 144 in Atmakur till the completion of Ganesh idol immersion to prevent law and order problems.

Commenting on the law and order issues in Palnadu region on the sidelines of a programme in Vijayawada, the DGP said that group rivalries are common in villages and they get intensified after elections. This led to a clash between two groups leading to violence in Atmakur and it is irrelevant to add political colours to it. Revenue officials swung into action and are verifying the details of the villagers in Atmakur, he informed.

The DGP urged the people of Palnadu region to lodge their grievances in the Spandana programme without any fear for speedy redressal.

The police had shifted the victims from rehabilitation centres to their native villages and it may take some time to restore normalcy at Atmakur, Sawang said.

Referring to the abusive comments made by the people’s representatives on police, the DGP maintained that they remained calm realising the severity of ‘Chalo Atmakur’ announced by both ruling and opposition parties.

On the occasion, he lauded the police officials for showing restraint even after hearing the abusive comments from the political leaders.