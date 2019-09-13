Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leaders booked for hurling casteist comments on woman sub-inspector

Nannapaneni denies charge; law and order in Palnadu under control, says Home Minister

Published: 13th September 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Women Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after foiling the opposition TDP’s ‘Chalo Atmakur’ protest by arresting its leaders, the police on Thursday registered cases against former AP Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari and others for allegedly making objectionable comments against a woman Sub-Inspector in the name of her caste. 

Rajakumari and others were prevented from proceeding towards Undavalli to meet TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when the police stopped her and her followers, including Telugu Mahila secretary Satyavani. They were taken into preventive custody and while they were being shifted to Mangalagiri police station in a vehicle, Rajakumari allegedly made objectionable remarks against Dalits. She allegedly shouted that Dalits were responsible for the present ruckus and SI J Anuradha, who belongs to Dalit community, took objection to the remarks.

She retorted back saying that it is not correct on the part of Rajakumari, who earlier worked as AP Women’s Commission chairperson, to abuse Dalits and she even had an argument with the women TDP leaders. Saddened over the abusive remarks against Dalits, Anuradha left the place and lodged a complaint with higher officials. 
Anuradha, an SI attached to Pedakakani police station, was deputed to Mangalagiri urban police station in view of ‘Chalo Atmakur’ protest to maintain law and order.  

Mangalagiri urban Station House Officer D Naresh Kumar said that Anuradha lodged a complaint against Rajakumari and Satyavani based on which cases under Section 353, 506 and 509, read with 34 IPC were registered on Thursday. 
Meanwhile, Rajakumari denied the allegations and said she doesn’t even know that the SI hails from a Dalit community. “When the police tried to shift me into another vehicle forcibly, I objected to it. I only said “Entamma ee bandi daridram ga vundi’ (Why is this vehicle in a worst condition). But the SI shouted back asking what is ‘Daridram’ and why is she referred as Daridram,” Rajakumari said.
Meanwhile, DGP Gautam Sawang made it clear that police will continue Section 144 in Atmakur till the completion of Ganesh idol immersion to prevent law and order problems.

Commenting on the law and order issues in Palnadu region on the sidelines of a programme in Vijayawada, the DGP said that group rivalries are common in villages and they get intensified after elections. This led to a clash between two groups leading to violence in Atmakur and it is irrelevant to add political colours to it. Revenue officials swung into action and are verifying the details of the villagers in Atmakur, he informed.
The DGP urged the people of Palnadu region to lodge their grievances in the Spandana programme without any fear for speedy redressal. 

The police had shifted the victims from rehabilitation centres to their native villages and it may take some time to restore normalcy at Atmakur,  Sawang said.
Referring to the abusive comments made by the people’s representatives on police, the DGP maintained that they remained calm realising the severity of ‘Chalo Atmakur’ announced by both ruling and opposition parties. 
On the occasion, he lauded the police officials for showing restraint even after hearing the abusive comments from the political leaders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Chalo Atmakur AP Women’s Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari N Chandrababu Naidu Telugu Mahila secretary Satyavani
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp