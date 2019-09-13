TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu to visit Atmakur on September 18

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A TDP delegation will meet DGP D Gautam Sawang on Friday and submit him a representation containing the details of alleged atrocities taking place in Palnadu as well as across the state after the formation of YSRC government. The leaders will also furnish the evidence in support of their claim along with the two books the TDP released highlighting the ‘atrocities’ committed by the YSRC cadre.

TDP leaders met under the chairmanship of the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur on Thursday and discussed the restrictions imposed by the police to thwart ‘Chalo Atmakur’ on Wednesday and other issues. They found fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to respond to the protest organised by the TDP against his government’s ‘failures’.

The ‘negligence’ and ‘foolishness’ of Jagan had come to the fore as he failed to respond to crucial issues like Polavaram project, Amaravati and revision of Power Purchase Agreements notwithstanding the cautions by the Centre, the TDP leaders said.

“Despite having faction background, those served as Chief Ministers earlier limited it to their own districts. Even YSR despite interfering in Paritala Ravindra issue in Anantapur district, confined factionalism to Rayalaseema region. But, Jagan is expanding the menace of factionalism across the State,’’ the TDP observed.

Earlier in the day, Naidu spoke to the victims shifted to Atmakur from the rehabilitation camp and enquired about the situation. When the victims thanked him for supporting their cause, Naidu informed them that he would visit Atmakur on Wednesday (September 18). Taking exception to ‘expulsion’ of hundreds of SC, ST and minority families from villages under the YSRC regime, the TDP leaders felt that it was a big crime and decided to file private cases and also review the SC, ST cases foisted against some TDP activists. The TDP also decided to submit memoranda to the Governor and the Union Home Minister on the ‘violence’ in the State