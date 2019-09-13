Two die as KSRTC bus hits van

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two persons were killed and five others suffered injuries when a KSRTC bus hit a Bolero van on Chandragiri-Panabaka Road at Kothaindlu in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sayyad Mujahid Basha (28) and Salman Basha (21) of Kolar in Karnataka.

The Chandragiri police said that the ill-fated van with 16 persons, all relatives, were on the way to their native place after attending Rottela Panduga in Nellore. The accident occurred when the driver of the KSRTC bus veered to the right instead of left at a curve and hit the van.