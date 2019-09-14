18 bureaucrats shuffled, two officials of CMO in TDP government yet to get posting 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle, the State government on Friday transferred as many as 18 IAS officers. Senior bureaucrat Ajay Jain waiting for posting since June 4, finally got posting as Principal Secretary of Housing. He was also given full additional charge of the post of Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Housing Corporation.

Similarly, Ch Sreedhar, who was at the helm of APCRDA and waiting for posting since June 4, was also given posting as Joint Secretary of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). However, Satish Chandra and G Sai Prasad, who were crucial in the Chief Minister’s Office during the previous TDP regime, are yet to get posting. In fact, the government transferred the two senior officers on May 30.

Industries Commissioner Siddharth Jain was transferred and posted as Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration Department. APMDC Managing Director Y Bhanu Prakash was transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Warehousing Corporation. M Madhusudhan Reddy was given posting as VC and MD of APMDC. Commissioners of Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool Municipal Corporations were shifted.

While RMC Sumit Kumar was posted as MD of AP State Fibernet Ltd, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner M Abhishikth Kishore was appointed Commissioner of RMC. AP Greening Corporation MD N Chandra Mohan Reddy was given full additional charge as MD of APUFIDC.