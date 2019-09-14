Justice B Siva Sankara Rao to take charge as chairman of Judicial Review Committee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Retired Telangana High Court Judge Justice B Siva Sankara Rao, who has been appointed Chairman of the Judicial Review Committee, will take charge in the Secretariat on Saturday. The State government recently issued an order appointing Rao as Chairman of the Judicial Review Committee.

His term of office is three years. The State government with an intention to ensure transparency in awarding contracts, passed the AP Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Bill, 2019. The committee will scrutinise the tenders of projects worth above Rs 100 crore to ensure transparency.