Kurnool Bar Association's protest for High Court enters second day

KURNOOL: The protest by members of Kurnool Bar Association entered the second day on Friday. Stating that injustice has been done to the region, the Bar Association members have been urging Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set up the High Court in Kurnool.

The Rayalaseema region comprises four districts – Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Chittoor. The region has several drought-prone areas and witnesses farmer suicides annually. When Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014, the locals in Rayalaseema saw this as a chance to develop their region. However, former CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s focus on the Krishna and Godavari delta regions has irked many.

The Kurnool Bar Association passed a resolution in the general body meeting to boycott courts till September 20. As a result, all the courts in the district wore a deserted look on Friday.Kurnool Bar Association president S Umar Javed Ali said that they have decided to intensify agitation till they achieve the aspirations of the Rayalaseema people. The members are planning to meet the Chief Minister to submit their representations.

SC/ST Advocates Association State president Y Jayaraju appealed to the CM to not repeat the ‘mistake’ of developing a single region between Vijayawada and Guntur while ignoring the rest of the State.Meanwhile, student unions picketed the houses of MLAs asking them to mount pressure on the government to set up HC in Kurnool. Rayalaseema Students Union convener B Sriramulu sought support of political leaders across party lines to extend support to their cause.

‘Fulfil aspirations of people of R’seema’

Kadapa: A large number of lawyers, students and youth took out a rally in Proddatur on Friday demanding that the government take steps for setting up High Court in the Rayalaseema region. The rally began at a park located at the municipal office and culminated at Puttaparthi Circle. Addressing the gathering, doctor Srinath recalled the Sribagh pact and asked the government to set up High Court in Rayalaseema. He termed setting up of HC in Rayalaseema a step towards decentralisation of the administration. BAR Association president M Sudhakar Reddy urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the High Court was located in Rayalaseema as there is disenchantment that hope of development was evaporating in the bifurcated State.