Miscreants set 13 two-wheelers ablaze in Guntur

Fuel from the vehicles used by arsonists; involvement of two men suspected

Published: 14th September 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bike torched by miscreants (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unknown miscreants set on fire 13 motorcycles parked in front of houses at Nallacheruvu area of Guntur city in the wee hours of Friday. According to local sources, two men poured petrol on the bikes after cutting their fuel pipes and set them ablaze. The miscreants burnt vehicles at 8th, 9th, 11th, and 12th lanes of Nallacheruvu and Sampath Nagar in the city.

The police immediately reached the spot after being informed by the locals and were reportedly verifying CCTV footage.K Srinivasa Rao, a resident of the 8th lane of Nallacheruvu, said he saw that his motorcycle was on fire on Thursday midnight. He said he had parked his motorbike outside his residence at 9.30 pm on the day as he had to go to the railway station to pick his sister. 

However, when he came out of his house, he saw the bike burning. After the police lodged a complaint and roped in Bhadra teams to investigate the issue, other people of the area complained that as many as six vehicles were also intentionally set on fire. Guntur East DSP K Supraja said 13 motorcycles in total were reduced to ashes in Nallacheruvu and Sampath Nagar areas and the police have registered cases based on the complaints of the vehicle owners. 

She added the miscreants poured petrol on the vehicles by cutting their fuel tubes. She stated only some vehicles were burnt, while other two-wheelers in the area were unharmed. The police collected evidences. More than four years ago, a similar incident had taken place in which four two-wheelers were reduced to ashes by some miscreants, the DSP explained, adding  the police would nab the culprits soon with the evidence available.  

