Niti Aayog promises to extend all support for development of State

VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday and promised all possible help for State development. Impressed by the CM’s model of governance aimed at inclusive growth, balancing welfare and development, Rajiv Kumar hailed the various welfare and development schemes launched by the government and expressed his willingness to work with the State.

Going through the presentation given by Jagan and officials, Rajiv Kumar besides lauding the ‘Navaratnas’ and other welfare schemes initiated by the government, expressed concern over AP lagging behind in human development index, literacy and industrial growth. The revenue deficit is worrisome, he said. Stating that he was very much impressed by the vision of Jagan, he said the former proved his efficiency within four months after coming to power. Appealing to the Niti Aayog not to dilute or reduce the grants from the Centre that are due, the CM said, “The State is facing some hereditary problems.

Despite the previous government presenting the vote-on-account budget with `2.27 lakh crore, we did not change the total outlay of the budget but have changed the priorities to education, medicare and inclusive growth. As the State revenues, Central devolution and fiscal deficit cannot be increased or changed, it is only the Central grant that we can expect to be more liberal.”

‘Plan to introduce Eng medium in govt schools’

asserting that multi-pronged plans are being implemented to overcome the rate illiteracy, he said apart from developing infrastructure in government schools, a decision was also taken to introduce English medium in government schools. While explaining about ‘Amma Vodi’, one of the flagship schemes of the YSRC government to extend financial benefits to mothers sending their children to school, Jagan said that it will be a model to the nation if it is sponsored by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry.

“Our government has embarked on a plan to bring revolutionary changes, particularly in the health sector as people are spending more on health. We are going to include more diseases like dengue and malaria in YSR Aarogyasri. We are also developing all government hospitals in accordance with national standards under ‘Nadu - Nedu’ (past - present) concept,’’ he explained.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam said as the Centre is aiming at 5 trillion dollar economy, AP wants to be part of the development process with inclusive growth and urged the Niti Aayog team to help develop Andhra Pradesh as a model State. The officials through a PowerPoint presentation explained the strengths and challenges of the State, details of various initiatives of the government, including Village Secretariats, which will be launched on October 2.

Human development indicators, social security network, infrastructure, industry and investment and reforms in governance were also explained. For the first time in the country, the State is determined to complete conclusive land titles in three years and Village Secretariats will play a vital role in it, they said.

The government urged the Niti Aayog to implement the assurances given to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, including Kadapa steel plant and others and expedite the process of development. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy were also present.