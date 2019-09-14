Home States Andhra Pradesh

Niti Aayog promises to extend all support for development of State

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday and promised all possible help for State development.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday and promised all possible help for State development. Impressed by the CM’s model of governance aimed at inclusive growth, balancing welfare and development, Rajiv Kumar hailed the various welfare and development schemes launched by the government and expressed his willingness to work with the State.

Going through the presentation given by Jagan and officials, Rajiv Kumar besides lauding the ‘Navaratnas’ and other welfare schemes initiated by the government, expressed concern over AP lagging behind in human development index, literacy and industrial growth. The revenue deficit is worrisome, he said. Stating that he was very much impressed by the vision of Jagan, he said the former proved his efficiency within four months after coming to power. Appealing to the Niti Aayog not to dilute or reduce the grants from the Centre that are due, the CM said, “The State is facing some hereditary problems.

Despite the previous government presenting the vote-on-account budget with `2.27 lakh crore, we did not change the total outlay of the budget but have changed the priorities to education, medicare and inclusive growth.  As the State revenues, Central devolution and fiscal deficit cannot be increased or changed, it is only the Central grant that we can expect to be more liberal.” 

‘Plan to introduce Eng medium in govt schools’

 

asserting that multi-pronged plans are being implemented to overcome the rate illiteracy, he said apart from developing infrastructure in government schools, a decision was also taken to introduce English medium in government schools. While explaining about  ‘Amma Vodi’, one of the flagship schemes of the YSRC government to extend financial benefits to mothers sending their children to school, Jagan said that it will be a model to the nation if it is sponsored by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry.

“Our government has embarked on a plan to bring revolutionary changes, particularly in the health sector as people are spending more on health. We are going to include more diseases like dengue and malaria in YSR Aarogyasri. We are also developing all government hospitals in accordance with national standards under ‘Nadu - Nedu’ (past - present) concept,’’ he explained.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam said as the Centre is aiming at 5 trillion dollar economy, AP wants to be part of the development process with inclusive growth and urged the Niti Aayog team to help develop Andhra Pradesh as a model State. The officials through a PowerPoint presentation explained the strengths and challenges of the State, details of various initiatives of the government, including Village Secretariats, which will be launched on October 2. 

Human development indicators, social security network, infrastructure, industry and investment and reforms in governance were also explained. For the first time in the country, the State is determined to complete conclusive land titles in three years and Village Secretariats will play a vital role in it, they said. 
The government urged the Niti Aayog to implement the assurances given to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, including Kadapa steel plant and others and expedite the process of development. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar NITI Aayog vice-chairman YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
Fan gatherings happened all over the world to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the world's favourite vigilante on Saturday. Here are a few images that Batman fans don't want to miss. IN PIC: Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo | AP)
"Tell me, do you bleed?": Bat signals lit, gatherings held as Gotham's 'Dark Knight' turns 80
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp