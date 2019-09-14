Home States Andhra Pradesh

Report on Polavaram project sent to Central Water Commission

Meet on national irrigation project likely in next 10 days for clearance of revised report

Published: 14th September 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State Water Resources Department has sent the details regarding the variation in quantities of work pertaining to the Polavaram project as sought by the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) Committee of Central Water Commission. A meeting is expected to be held in the next 10 days to discuss the same for the clearance of the revised detailed project report (DPR) of the Polavaram project.

“The RCE Committee sought details regarding the variation in work quantities pertaining to the project prior to March 31, 2014. They asked how they changed in 2004-05 when the project works began and about Rs 5,500 crore was spent, 2010-11 and 2015-16. We sent it to the CWC on Friday. A meeting on the same will be held in about 10 days,” a senior official explained. 

Noting that this marks the final submission of the documents, the official added that the CWC was awaiting the details for discussing the final clearance of the revised DPR, for which the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had already given approval in February this year. The TAC had given clearance for Rs 55,548.87 crore. “We are pursuing it closely and expect to get the green signal soon,” the official observed.

The department has also furnished the details of the expenditure made on rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) prior to March 31, 2014. There was a mismatch of the funds spent and record of the work done in the measurement books, which were held up in Telangana post bifurcation. The mismatch was to the tune of `300-400 crore. However, the State officials got the documents and submitted them. “The audit report has been given and the matter stands cleared,” the official added. Once the RCE Committee clears the DPR, the finance department will recommend the release of funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water Resources Department Polavaram project detailed project report Central Water Commission
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
Fan gatherings happened all over the world to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the world's favourite vigilante on Saturday. Here are a few images that Batman fans don't want to miss. IN PIC: Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo | AP)
"Tell me, do you bleed?": Bat signals lit, gatherings held as Gotham's 'Dark Knight' turns 80
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp