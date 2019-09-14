Report on Polavaram project sent to Central Water Commission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources Department has sent the details regarding the variation in quantities of work pertaining to the Polavaram project as sought by the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) Committee of Central Water Commission. A meeting is expected to be held in the next 10 days to discuss the same for the clearance of the revised detailed project report (DPR) of the Polavaram project.

“The RCE Committee sought details regarding the variation in work quantities pertaining to the project prior to March 31, 2014. They asked how they changed in 2004-05 when the project works began and about Rs 5,500 crore was spent, 2010-11 and 2015-16. We sent it to the CWC on Friday. A meeting on the same will be held in about 10 days,” a senior official explained.

Noting that this marks the final submission of the documents, the official added that the CWC was awaiting the details for discussing the final clearance of the revised DPR, for which the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had already given approval in February this year. The TAC had given clearance for Rs 55,548.87 crore. “We are pursuing it closely and expect to get the green signal soon,” the official observed.

The department has also furnished the details of the expenditure made on rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) prior to March 31, 2014. There was a mismatch of the funds spent and record of the work done in the measurement books, which were held up in Telangana post bifurcation. The mismatch was to the tune of `300-400 crore. However, the State officials got the documents and submitted them. “The audit report has been given and the matter stands cleared,” the official added. Once the RCE Committee clears the DPR, the finance department will recommend the release of funds.