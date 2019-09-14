TDP leader Thota Trimurthulu likely to join YSRC

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: TDP leader Thota Trimurthulu is likely to join the YSRC soon if his close associates and followers’ statements are to be believed. However, local YSRC cadre is opposing his entry into the party. A four-time MLA from Ramachandrapuram, Trimurthulu suffered defeat in 2019 elections. Since then, he has been inactive and maintaining distance from the party. He did not attend a review meeting organised by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Kakinada recently.

According to his followers, Trimurthulu will join the YSRC on September 18. Some Kapu leaders in East Godavari district are reportedly holding negotiations with the YSRC leadership on his behalf. However, neither the TDP nor YSRC leadership has confirmed it.

Pointing out the pending cases against him and his track record of anti-Dalit activities, YSRC local leaders are cautioning the State leadership against his admission into the party. They say an SC, ST case has been pending against Trimurthulu since 2009 for allegedly tonsuring two youths belonging to SC community for opposing him in the elections.

He along with nine others were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 86 days. On the other hand, his exit from TDP will put the yellow party on the back foot as he is considered one of the influential Kapu leaders in East Godavari.