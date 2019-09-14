Terror alert: Security beefed up at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Range

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Security has been tightened at the coastline of Andhra Pradesh and all other major locations, including Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Range (SDSC-SHAR), in the wake of intelligence inputs about a suspected infiltration attempt by terrorists. A strict authentication process is in place at all entry points at SHAR to prevent the entry of any unauthorised person.

In Nellore district, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), marine police and coast guards were keeping a strict vigil. Special teams have been drafted to take up intensive patrolling up to 50 nautical miles on the shore.

Special forces were deployed at vital installations along the coastal corridor. A special control room is working round-the-clock in all police stations. Meanwhile, the district police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore, in view of the ongoing Roti festival.