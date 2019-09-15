Home States Andhra Pradesh

14 speakers deliver talk in TEDx event in AP's Rajahmundry

A TEDx (Technology, Entertainment, Design) talk was organised at GSL Medical College in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, in which 14 speakers took part. 

The event started with the keynote address from Dr Karri Rama Reddy, a noted psychologist of Manasa Hospital, Rajamahendravaram, who explained to the audience the formula of success.

He said, “Success happens because of 20 per cent inspiration and 80 per cent desperation.” 

His talk was followed by that of Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Chairman GSL Group, who explained “why education, technique and technology should not be concealed.”  Sfurti Sahare, a computer engineer from Pune, spoke extensively about focus management while Ankur Rathee, an actor from Mumbai discussed how his spiritual practice made him a better actor.

He also explained the impact of yoga and medication on an individual’s life.  

Dr Meera Mahajan, Founder of Siddhi from Delhi, spoke on how physiological changes affect the physiology of the body.

Ravikumar from Ahmedabad, Dr Vinod Gupta, (a space scientist from Delhi), Bhupendra Singh (a business coach and strategist from Jaipur), Chandan Deshmukh (a writer from Bengaluru) and Dr Amit Verma were other speakers.  

