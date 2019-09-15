80 per cent Spandana pleas in Guntur district cleared

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Since the launch of Spandana grievance redressal programme in Guntur district, around 37,407 out of 46,526 grievances received from the public, and 504 out of 613 from the Chief Minister’s Office, were cleared by the district administration.

Spandana nodal officer and District Revenue Officer P Srinivasulu said the revenue department received several grievances during the programme so the officials concerned were resolving the issues as per directions of District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar. “Most of the pending complaints are related to land disputes and revenue discrepancies. Our focus in on the clearance of the pending complaints within the stipulated time,” Srinivasulu added.

The collector directed the officials to resolve issues after a thorough inquiry of the applications pending with various government departments.

He said, Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given top priority to Spandana programme and every Tuesday, he conducted review meetings with top officials of each department.

He added, “The officials should take steps to clear the applications rapidly.”

