Adoni Two Town Police arrested for misleading court

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A sub-inspector, along with one ASI and two police constables, were arrested by the Adoni Two Town police on Saturday for misleading the Adoni Sessions Court.

The Adoni police arrested eight persons, including SI Srinivasulu, ASI Yesepu, police constables Tippanna and Ramanjaneyulu and Chandra, Hussain, Narsimhulu and Ramudu and produced them in the court where they were sent to 15-day remand.

According to the DSP, the Kosigi police arrested some persons. But, the Kosigi police mislead the Adoni Sessions Court by producing impostors instead of the accused.