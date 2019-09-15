Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government employees association’s council meet

Andhra's Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra's Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh (Yerragondapalem) (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district wing of the AP Government Employees Association conducted its first council meeting, after electing its office bearers, here at Old Zilla Parishad meeting hall on Saturday.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh attended the meeting as its chief guest. 

Mentioning the recent RTC merger with the government and recruitment of village and ward secretariat staff on a large scale, the minister said the government was committed to fulfilling all its promises.

He appealed to the employees to work sincerely and ensure that all welfare schemes were being implemented properly. “Employees don’t act as per their political position. However, a previous leader of State NGO’s association behaved like a politician and outrightly supported the ruling party and deceived his colleagues by agreeing to anti-employee policies.”  

Meanwhile, the association leaders requested the minister to cancel the Contributory Pension Scheme for implementation of the old pension scheme.  

They also urged the government through Minister to regularize all contractual/outsourcing employees who were in service for a long time. Responding to the request, he said, “The government is working to chalk out a plan to solve issues regarding the CPC and regularisation of employees.” 

Association state president KR Suryanarayana, and District President V Raja Rao were also present.

