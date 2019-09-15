Home States Andhra Pradesh

As part of Lok Adalat programme, 851 cases solved in AP's Ongole

Lok Adalat would prove to be reducing the legal expenditure and end up saving valuable time of the clients.

Published: 15th September 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Adalat logo

Lok Adalat logo

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In connection with National Lok Adalat Day, District Legal Services Authority conducted a Lok Adalat programme at the District Court Complex here on Saturday. District Chief Judge PV Jyothirmayi presided as the chief guest and began the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Around 851 cases were solved as part of the programme, out of which 219 were civil cases and 560 criminal ones. Also, 71 PLC cases were resolved. Compensation to the tune of Rs 5 crore was handed over to the aggrieved parties.

One of them was 95-year-old Gunji Kondala Rao, who took some government work contracts between 1979 to 1981 and completed them as per schedule, but the authorities had failed to pay money owed to him for over 40 years.

Feeling frustrated, Kondala Rao approached the Lok Adalat, where the legal authorities showed inclination to solve his problems. The district authorities were also made aware of this long pending issue and consequently, decided to sanction the money within a week. They also agreed to gift him a house at Singarayakonda by the upcoming Ugadi festival.

Not only Kondala Rao, but many such aggrieved parties,  who attended the Lok Adalat, experienced happy endings.

Most of the problems were resolved amicably, as compromises were made by the feuding parties here.
Speaking on the occasion,  Jyothirmayi said, “All those involved in court cases, where parties are in a compromising mood, may get satisfactory results here.

Long pending court cases including family issues, civil and criminal cases stand a chance of getting resolved through Lok Adalat after finding an amicable solution. This is a good method to clear pending cases at a faster pace.

She further opined that Lok Adalat would prove to be reducing the legal expenditure and end up saving valuable time of the clients. “A new module camp will be held on September 21 at Markapur. I appeal to the public to make proper use of such programmes,” she said. Bar Association president Boddu Bhaskara Rao and Ongole Revenue Divisional Officer Prabhakar Reddy were present.

