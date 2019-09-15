BJP launches ‘Seva Saptah’ in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP State unit, on Saturday, launched ‘Seva Saptah’, a week-long service activity programme marking the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. The initiative is part of the BJP’s nationwide programme announced by its national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the State, party chief Kanna Lakshminarayana launched the activities, which will continue till September 20.

Over the week, the party activists will roll out various service activities, including blood donation camps, medical and health camps, distribution of fruits and food to orphanages and old-age homes in the State.

The leaders will also visit educational institutions to create awareness among students on environmental issues.