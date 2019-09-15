Home States Andhra Pradesh

Family of five burnt alive as car bursts into flames in Chennai-Bangalore highway

Vishnu, who survived the mishap, in his statement, said that after crossing Palamaner, he found smoke emanating from the car engine.

Published: 15th September 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

The remains of the car that went up in flames after overturning at Mamadugu in Gangavaram mandal of Chittoor district.

The remains of the car that went up in flames after overturning at Mamadugu in Gangavaram mandal of Chittoor district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Five persons of a family, including three children, were charred to death while another suffered burns on Saturday when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after overturning on Chennai- Bengaluru  National Highway No 69, at Mamadugu in Gangavaram mandal.

The victims were on their way to Bengaluru from Tirupati to visit their ailing relative. 

Gangavaram police said that M Vishnu (41), a junior assistant in TTD, was driving the Volkswagen Polo when the mishap occurred. His wife M Jahnavi (40), son Pawan Ram (12), daughter Sai Akshita (9), his sister T Kala (40) and her son TK Bhanu Teja (19) died in the mishap. 

Police said that Vishnu, who survived the mishap, in his statement said that after crossing Palamaner, he found smoke emanating from the car engine. Panicked over this, he tried to stop the car to check the reason for the smoke and steered it to a side of the road. But, Vishnu, who was driving at a high speed, lost control and the car crashed through the barricade into an agriculture field before overturning and bursting into flames. “As the petrol leaked from the tank, the car burst into flames,’’ police said. 

Vishnu was thrown out of the vehicle as the door opened in the impact, but other members of his family were trapped in the car and burnt alive. Locals rushed to the spot and doused the flames engulfing Vishnu with a blanket. Their efforts to save others proved futile as the wind fanned flames. 

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but by then the occupants were burnt beyond recognition.

Vishnu who suffered 30 per cent burns was shifted to the government hospital in Palamaner. Gangavaram police said that they were proceeding to Bengaluru to visit his ailing father-in-law. 

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu along with other officials visited the spot. 
Speaking to the media, the SP attributed over-speeding to the mishap.

The postmortem on the bodies were conducted and handed over to the relatives. Vishnu is a resident of Korlagunta in Tirupati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirupati road accident
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp