Guntur police adopt Atmakur

Atmakur hogged headlines, following TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s call for ‘Chalo Atmakur’, an agitation which was thwarted.

Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi interacting with the locals at Atmakur village in Guntur district on Saturday

Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi interacting with the locals at Atmakur village in Guntur district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Several persons from the Palnadu region, including Atmakur, who were sent back from the TDP-operated rehabilitation centre in Guntur by the police during ‘Chalo Atmakur’ said they were unaware of the agitation and just caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. 

“I came here as I was facing some problems related to my ration shop. No one had forced me to come. My problem was solved by the Superintendent of Police today (Saturday) and I am leaving on my own,” said D Parvathy, a ration shop dealer, who had stayed for some time at the rehabilitation centre run by the TDP.

Similarly, a youth from Atmakur, stated he had come to Guntur for personal reasons. When he called his friend, he was asked to come to the TDP-run rehab centre. “My friend said there was free lunch and AC accommodation available there. So I went,” he said, adding that he was not paid. 

Another youth, Nagarju from Laskhimpuram village, said he had arrived in Guntur to visit a hospital and was advised to find accommodation for free at the TDP rehab center. “I was stuck there as the gates were locked,” he said, while leaving the place.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced, which showed some party activists engaged in a scuffle at the rehab centre in Vijayawada over reported ‘non-payment of the promised money’. 

Meanwhile, Guntur SP R Jayalakshmi set a new trend by making police officials adopt the vulnerable villages of Atmakur in Durgi mandal and Jangameswarapadu of Gurajala mandal in Guntur district on Saturday. 

While Gurajala DSP K Srihari adopted Atmakur, Macherla Station House Officer P Bhaktavatsala Reddy adopted Jangameswarapudu.

Jayalakshmi inspected Atmakur to assess the situation and expressed happiness after interacting with the villagers. She assured them that measures to prevent untoward incidents were being taken and appealed to them to cooperate with the police so that law and order could be maintained. 

“I won’t get my salary if I do not do my job properly. Likewise, you may not be able to earn wages if you don’t go to work, setting aside your differences,” she said. The villagers were also promised a drinking water connection.

Speaking to media, she said that there were no disputes among the people. “The situation is totally under control. A small issue was blown out of proportion.” 

