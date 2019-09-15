Heavy rains likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh for next two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy rains are very likely to occur in various districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday, a low-pressure area had formed over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.

The associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Another upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring states at 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Under the cyclonic influence, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated areas in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizainagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna of Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.