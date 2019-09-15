Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan rule derailed development: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan described the 100 days rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government as the governance limited to attractive schemes without any focus on their implementation.

Published: 15th September 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan described the 100 days rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government as the governance limited to attractive schemes without any focus on their implementation.
Addressing media persons in Mangalagiri on Saturday, he said that though he did not want to speak against the new government for 100 days, the circumstances forced him to speak.  “Just in three and half months, the Jagan government had derailed the development of the State and created confusion among people that if their election verdict was right,” he said. 

Pawan Kalyan said one of the reasons for the defeat of TDP was illegal sand mining and in the 100 days since it took over, the YSRC government stopped the availability of sand and now came out with a new sand policy pricing sand at Rs 375 per tonne. However, at the stockyards, sand is available only for `900 per tonne. “Where is the balance Rs 525 going? No one is aware,” he said, indicating the hand of ruling party leaders in it. 

The Jana Sena chief said artificial sand scarcity caused by the present government had made lakhs of building workers jobless for more than three months. “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took decisions that benefited people in the first 100 days of his rule, but AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decisions only made people suffer,” he observed.

Taking exception to the decisions like reverse tendering for Polavaram and cancellation of Machilipatnam port contract, he slammed YSRC leaders for ‘insulting’ the Kia Motors CEO during the rollout of the first car. He claimed that the village volunteer system of the State government is meant as a preparatory step for the 2024 elections and predicted that the YSRC too will go the same way as TDP, which suffered due to its Janmabhoomi Committees. 

He also flayed the government for not extending any help to the farmers and the ‘failure’ of official machinery in dealing with floods. 
“If the situation continues, people will hit the streets soon in protest,” Pawan said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp