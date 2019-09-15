Jagan rule derailed development: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan described the 100 days rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government as the governance limited to attractive schemes without any focus on their implementation.

Addressing media persons in Mangalagiri on Saturday, he said that though he did not want to speak against the new government for 100 days, the circumstances forced him to speak. “Just in three and half months, the Jagan government had derailed the development of the State and created confusion among people that if their election verdict was right,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said one of the reasons for the defeat of TDP was illegal sand mining and in the 100 days since it took over, the YSRC government stopped the availability of sand and now came out with a new sand policy pricing sand at Rs 375 per tonne. However, at the stockyards, sand is available only for `900 per tonne. “Where is the balance Rs 525 going? No one is aware,” he said, indicating the hand of ruling party leaders in it.

The Jana Sena chief said artificial sand scarcity caused by the present government had made lakhs of building workers jobless for more than three months. “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took decisions that benefited people in the first 100 days of his rule, but AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decisions only made people suffer,” he observed.

Taking exception to the decisions like reverse tendering for Polavaram and cancellation of Machilipatnam port contract, he slammed YSRC leaders for ‘insulting’ the Kia Motors CEO during the rollout of the first car. He claimed that the village volunteer system of the State government is meant as a preparatory step for the 2024 elections and predicted that the YSRC too will go the same way as TDP, which suffered due to its Janmabhoomi Committees.

He also flayed the government for not extending any help to the farmers and the ‘failure’ of official machinery in dealing with floods.

“If the situation continues, people will hit the streets soon in protest,” Pawan said.