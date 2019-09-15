Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan read out script of TDP, alleges YSRC MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC hit back at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on the 100 days governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the actor-turned-politician read out the script of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Did Pawan Kalyan forget the fact that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued notification for four lakh jobs in the four months? Are you not aware that the Chief Minister announced distribution of house pattas to 25 lakh beneficiaries by next Ugadi?” questioned YSRC MLA Kilari Rosaiah. He went on to add that the government had initiated several welfare schemes in spite of the poor financial position of the State.

On Pawan’s remarks on capital city Amaravati, the YSRC MLA made it clear that neither Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy nor Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana had said that it would be shifted to another place. “If you have the guts, speak upright and tell the truth,” he dared.