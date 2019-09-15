Mother, son burnt alive as thatched house catches fire in Andhra's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a mother and son were charred to death as their thatched house at Adarsh Nagar of Piduguralla of Guntur district went up in flames in the wee hours of Friday.

The woman, Sk Jaan Bee (40), and 20-year-old Moulali were sleeping when locals noticed the hut burning and tried to douse the fire, but in vain.

The reason for the accident is said to be a live wire falling on the hut after strong winds and rains. Initially, the locals were under the impression that the mother and son were out to attend a function, and informed about the incident to the police.