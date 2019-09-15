Realtor killed over fake deal, suspect Andhra Police 

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police suspect that Ramesh was involved in cheating another group of realtors by registering a site in their name on the basis of fake documents. 

Published: 15th September 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 10:56 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A realtor was murdered at Narasaraopeta on Saturday evening. According to police, the body of realtor Tadikamalla Ramesh (45) was found in an upcoming real estate venture on Ravipadu Road.

The deceased had allegedly collected more than Rs 2 crore from the group for a 10 acre land near Gunta Garlapadu in Narasaraopeta. But the realtors had doubts after the deal was struck and inquired about the site, suspecting fraud.

Upon investigating, they found that farmers were cultivating on the land, which was registered in their name.

Subsequently, they inquired further and found that the registration of the land was done by producing benami persons instead of real owners.

After this, the group of ‘cheated’ realtors forcibly picked Tadikamalla Ramesh, a resident of Hyderabad, and shifted him to an unknown guest house at Narasaraopeta and beat him to death, police added. 

Narasaraopeta rural CI K Achaiah said that the police started an investigation into the case and collected evidence from the crime scene. He said that preliminary investigation revealed that financial dispute led to the murder of the realtor Ramesh near Ravipadu village of Narasaraopeta mandal. 

