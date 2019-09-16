1.84 lakh applications from auto, cab drivers for AP govt's financial aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao has called upon autorickshaw/maxi cab/taxi drivers possessing own vehicles to enrol themselves for availing the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 provided by the State government from October 4. On Sunday, he inspected the special counter set up at his office and handed over the applications to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao informed that they have received as many as 1,84,28 applications from the autorickshaw/maxi cab/taxi drivers across the State through online on Saturday and Sunday. Of the total 1,84,28 applications, 2,660 were from Krishna district. The motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) have been instructed to conduct extensive campaign about the scheme in mandal levels and ensure completion of enrolling the applications by September 25, he said.