‘Adopt new teaching techniques’

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu urged teachers to adopt new techniques while giving lessons and engage in friendly interactions with students, during the meet with 50 principals of the Chaitanya Schools at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Sunday.He added that the government was aiming to provide education to every child because of which the Amma Vodi scheme was extended to the private schools.He asked the teachers to create awareness and educate students about social issues so they can inculcate the habit of serving the public from an early age. The students should be engaged with sports to build their physical and mental ability.
