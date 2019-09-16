Akashvani announcers seek job regularisation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Members of the Regional Akashavani Casual Announcer (RACA) union of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, urged BJP MLC PVN Madhav to ensure that their jobs are regularised.

Speaking at a regional RACA conference here on Sunday, union president Chandra Shekhar Reddy said, despite working as announcers for more than 10 years in Akashvani, the institution did not regularise the services of many union members. “Though the announcers have been working for a long time, they are still treated as temporary employees. They have been working at par with permanent employees but still, they lack the identity of working for more than a decade,” Chandra Shekhar added.

State chairman of Social Media Club, Sun Murthy said, “It was announced that out of 42,000 posts vacant in Akashavani, nearly 23,000 were filled. The remaining posts were being outsourced or employeers were recruited on contract basis. We urge the government to regularise the services of announcers.”