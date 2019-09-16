Home States Andhra Pradesh

Everyone deserves to have access to better healthcare: Krishna Collector   

The district collector said that each and every citizen should have awareness about their health and also take certain precautionary measures to avoid serious illnesses.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People of Krishna district, those living in rural as well as the urban areas, deserved to have access to better healthcare, opined A Md Imtiaz, Krishna District Collector, while inaugurating the 17-day-long Ayushman Bharat campaign on Sunday.

The campaign marking the one year anniversary of the health scheme will take place from September 15 to October 2 in all the rural and urban areas of the district.

“All the primary health centres (PHCs), sub-centres, urban health centres and community health centres will be open to the public throughout the day and people should utilise these centres to check their blood pressure, sugar levels, checkups of heart, eyes and teeth. Those, who are addicted to smoking or drinking alcohol, can also undergo certain tests and based on their health condition, proper treatment will be provided.

In case of emergencies, certain cases will also be forwarded to bigger hospitals such as the GGH in Vijayawada or Machilipatnam,” he added.

He further said that on September 29, a special camp for heart check-ups will be organised at the new Vijayawada GGH. During the campaign, all schools and educational institutions will conduct special health camps, where students would be requested to utilise the services to the fullest.

