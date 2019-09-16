Former TDP MLA Thota Trimurthulu joins YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former TDP MLA from Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district, Thota Trimurthulu, joined YSRC in the presence of the party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli on Sunday.

After the debacle of TDP in the elections, several Kapu leaders in TDP had started sending signals that they were ready to ditch the party and the leaders from the community earlier conducted meetings to discuss their future course of action. Though the TDP leadership could contain the exodus, Trimurthulu shifted his loyalties to YSRC.

Speaking on the occasion, Trimurthulu said he quit TDP and moved to YSRC as he was impressed by the policies and principles of Jagan and will strive for the development of Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency along with his followers and cooperate with the local leaders. “All the major forces of the region are now with YSRC and development will be a smooth affair,” he said.