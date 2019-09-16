Fortnight-long campaign for 1-year anniv of health scheme

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: On the successful completion of one year of the Aayushman Bharat scheme, the District Medical and Health department authorities launched a fortnight-long campaign from September 15 to 30 here on Sunday. District Medical & Health Department officials and staff conducted a rally from the district collectorate (Prakasam Bhavan) Junction to the DMHO’s office. DMHO Dr B Vinod kumar flagged-off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the DMHO said, Aayushman Bharat was the brain child of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had successfully completed one year. According to the Aayushman Bharat norms, all 90 PHCs, 534 sub-centres and nine urban health centres of the district were made into Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs). “Through these HWCs, we are promoting 12 integrated primary health protection services including Fit India, Yoga, creating awareness on all infectious and non-infectious diseases, meditation, physical and mental exercises, creating awareness about healthier lifestyles, eat right campaign, awareness on obesity, high blood pressure, and other health protection programmes,” Dr Kumar said. District Leprosy Officer Dr Padmavathi and District TB Control Officer Dr Suresh Kumar were present.