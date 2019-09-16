Home States Andhra Pradesh

Godavari water level lowest on Sunday

Incidentally, the flood level was less than 6 lakh cusecs on Sunday, the lowest in the past 10 days, when the boat mishap occurred.

Published: 16th September 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

godavari

Silt and mud seen accumulated at Kotilingala Ghat in Rajamahendravaram (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Since last week of July, the flood level in Godavari has been swelling following huge inflows due to heavy rains in upper catchment areas of the river and its tributaries in Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Incidentally, the flood level was less than 6 lakh cusecs on Sunday, the lowest in the past 10 days, when the boat mishap occurred.On July 31, the flood discharge at Dowleswaram Barrage in Rajamahendravaram was 8.5 lakh cusecs. In subsequent days, it increased further and on August 3, the first flood warning was issued with the discharge level being 11.6 lakh cusecs.

It increased further on August 4 with the flood discharge of 13.58 lakh cusecs.The flood level decreased in the subsequent days, only to increase again from August 8. It touched 14.69 lakh cusecs mark on August 9 and the officials issued the second flood warning. On August 10, it reached 15.61 lakh cusecs. However, the flood level declined sharply the following day and on August 11, all flood warnings were withdrawn.
The flood level in Godavari continued to be around 6 lakh cusecs in the next two weeks. Though on August 21, RTGS sounded flood alert, the flood level was within normal.

Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas again in the last week of August, the inflows into Godavari started increasing. Again on September 9, the officials issued the first flood warning with the discharge being 11.03 lakh cusecs. As the discharge rose to 14.95 lakh cusecs, the second flood warning was issued.

It continued for two days and on September 11 evening with the decline in the water level to 9.27 lakh cusecs, all the flood warnings were withdrawn.On September 12, the water level declined further to 6.02 lakh cusecs and on September 13, the flood discharge from Dowleswaram Barrage increased marginally to 6.16 lakh cusecs.On September 14, it was 6.36 lakh cusecs. The flood level declined to 5.13 lakh cusecs at 4 pm on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godavari Godavari water level
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp