Justice P Lakshmana Reddy appointed as first Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATI: Justice P Lakshmana Reddy, a retired judge of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court, was on Sunday sworn-in as the first Lokayukta of the state after its bifurcation in 2014.

Governor Biswabhusan Hairchandan administered the oath of office to Justice Reddy at a function in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, judges of the High Court and senior state government officials attended the event.

Justice Lakshmana Reddy will be in office for five years.

The YSR Congress government amended the Lokayukta Act in the recent budget session, enabling the appointment of a retired judge as Lokayukta, paving the way for constituting the corruption-probing body.