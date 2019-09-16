Passion for biking, love for nature drive woman to cross-country expedition

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Passion for biking and love for nature has drawn Swetha Gowda to expedition. A proud Bangalorean and a postgraduate in journalism, Swetha, along with cobiker Ujwal, also from Bangalore, has set out from home on a Royal Enfield motorcycle on an expedition to Visakhapatnam covering Nellore, Vijayawada and R. Polavaram en route.

The duo who reached Visakhapatnam on Friday have explored various tourist and adventure spots in the district. They were awed by the lush green beauty of the city and its golden sand beach.

Express spotted the duo atop Thotlakonda hill when they visited the heritage site. Swetha says after Munnar and Alleppy in Kerala she liked Visakhapatnam and Lambasingi the most. “In other coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, the climate is humid whereas in Visakhapatnam it is very pleasant,” she said.

The young biker says she first rode a motorcycle when she was 10 years old. Noticing her passion for biking, her father gifted her the new bike last year. Since then she has covered almost 36,000 km on the two-wheeler in the past one year.

She along with cobiker Ujwal covered 1309 km before reaching Visakhapatnam in three days. Three more biking friends; Jaswant, Niranjan and Karen joined them in Vijayawada. Swetha said she did not fear riding the two-wheeler even during night. “One has to remove fear from within. Only then can they be mentally strong to go for any adventure trip,” Swetha said. Being a girl has never been a hindrance for pursuing adventure based hobbies and now there are several women bikers across the country, Swetha says with confidence.

“I’ve covered almost all southern States on a two-wheeler and the journey has helped me learn about various cultures and traditions of people in different regions,” she says. She wants to cover the entire country and later pay visit to other countries as well. Swetha, who is working as a creative head in an audio production company, says she is disgusted with 9 to 9 routine work and always tries to get a break. “I go on a trip for at least five days in a month. I carry just carry a tent and first aid box during my trips,” she says.

Thanks to the fast spreading biking community on social media, she says she has never faced any problem during travel. At any place at any point of time there will be a biker to help if they are in trouble and this gives me more confidence to continue on the expedition, she says, adding, “Now we have a large family of bikers across the country.”

Ujwal, an MBA graduate, works as production manager for a web series production house in Bengaluru.

He says the two-wheeler he has been riding for the last two years has gears. He has been riding the two-wheeler since he was 14 years old and has the ambition to cover the world riding it.. The expedition trip to Vizag has given me enough confidence to achieve anything, he says. They left for Bengaluru after staying for three days and they plan to cover Hyderabad and Hampi en route.