Situation in Atmakur peaceful: SP

Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi on Sunday said permission for Chalo Atmakur agitation on September 18 was not given to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).  

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi on Sunday said permission for Chalo Atmakur agitation on September 18 was not given to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). 

Stating that the situation in the village was peaceful as all rival groups had shunned their differences, she said no political leader was given permission to visit the village taking into account the past cases of turmoil.

Addressing the media here, she said 15 sensitive villages in Palnadu were identified, and efforts were underway to maintain law and order there and improve community policing to restrain untoward incidents.
She explained that family disputes were the cause of violence in these villages, as per the police records. “Differences cropped up between two relatives, but the issue was politicised, further leading to group clashes and false campaigning.” While referring to Jangameswarapadu, she said the area saw clashes between 12 persons from the same community, which was why the police adopted the village.

She added that clashes occurred in Chilakaluripet and Bapatla, however, those in Palnadu were exaggerated. No person will be taken their village forcibly and the police was trying to create confidence among them, she said and stated that 25 rowdy-sheeters identified in Chilakaluripet were being given counselling.

