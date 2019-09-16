TDP, YSRC men clash during idol immersion in Ungutur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Telaprolu village of Ungutur mandal on Saturday night as YSRC and TDP supporters pelted stones at each other during a procession for Ganesh immersion.

In the incident, Athkur sub-inspector Srinivas was severely injured and was admitted to a private hospital.

According to Gannavaram police, the incident happened when some villagers, with affiliations to the TDP, started the procession of Ganesh idol immersion in the village and halted at Perantallamma temple for pradikshina.

Objecting to the procession, YSRC supporters allegedly demanded that they vacate the temple. A war of words ensued between the two groups, resulting in the scuffle.Upon learning about the incident, Atkur sub-inspector Ch Srinivas reached the spot along with his force and tried to control the groups. Suddenly, one of the groups started pelting stones on the other group.

“We are identifying the accused who pelted stones during the scuffle. In the incident, our personnel were also injured and were admitted to the hospital,” said Gannavaram circle inspector KS Rao.A case has been registered and the police have taken as many as 10 villagers into their custody.